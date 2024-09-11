Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Several research firms have commented on BURL. UBS Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $264.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

