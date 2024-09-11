Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $386.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $403.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.