Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,399 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $809,922. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.