Savant Capital LLC Buys 15,091 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

