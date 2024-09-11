Savant Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $260.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

