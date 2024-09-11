Savant Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 269.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,094 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,185,406 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,554. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

