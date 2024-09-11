Savant Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.88 and a 200-day moving average of $196.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

