Savant Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.