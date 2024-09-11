Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.74. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,959 shares of company stock worth $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.