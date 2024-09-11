Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 75.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 203,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after buying an additional 87,621 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 36.1% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 472,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

NYSE:NRG opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

