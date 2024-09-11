Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 152.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 327,759 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 186,982 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

