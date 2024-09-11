Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Insulet by 81.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Insulet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $227.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.