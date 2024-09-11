Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,808 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,569.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,405,000 after buying an additional 13,724,584 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,274,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,672,000 after buying an additional 186,922 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,935,000 after buying an additional 1,627,822 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.9% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 6,682,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after buying an additional 710,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after buying an additional 721,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

