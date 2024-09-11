Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Humana by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 975,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,026,000 after buying an additional 313,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $346.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.37. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.