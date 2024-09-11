Savant Capital LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $209.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.35. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.39 and a 52-week high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

