Savant Capital LLC Purchases 4,313 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 189.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,541,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $180.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

