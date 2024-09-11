Savant Capital LLC Purchases 5,797 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.01.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

