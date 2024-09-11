Savant Capital LLC Purchases 7,613 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 568.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.