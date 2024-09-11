Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.00. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.
Arrow Electronics Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
