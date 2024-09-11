Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $228.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.91. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,110 shares of company stock worth $8,319,939 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.