Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $250.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.