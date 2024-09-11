Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 119,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

