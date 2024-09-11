Savant Capital LLC Sells 281 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.33. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $156.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

