Savant Capital LLC Sells 369 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,636 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 136,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,442,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $160,999,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

