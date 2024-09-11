Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Scholastic worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 155.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 32.7% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 52.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 16.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $868.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.93). Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

About Scholastic



Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

