Shawn Mural Acquires 937 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Mural bought 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in V2X by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of V2X by 200.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

