Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

