Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SIFY stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
See Also
