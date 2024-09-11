Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) PT Raised to C$17.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.96.
Skeena Resources Stock Up 5.5 %
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$68,136.00. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
