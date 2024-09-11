Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRAD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sportradar Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.06. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.