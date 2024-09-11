Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Standard BioTools by 1,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 893,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Standard BioTools by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,642,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Standard BioTools by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Standard BioTools

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,775,821 shares in the company, valued at $115,618,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,117,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,080. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

LAB opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $742.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 43.45% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. Research analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Report on LAB

About Standard BioTools

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.