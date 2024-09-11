Steven Vattuone Sells 2,667 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $16,428.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $13,392.06.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 5,216 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $33,121.60.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 856.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 420,455 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 413.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 196,472 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 32.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

