STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered STMicroelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:STM opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 144.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.