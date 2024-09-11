Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 321,955 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,955 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 308,974 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 248,987 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

