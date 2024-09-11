Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Middleby by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Middleby by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

