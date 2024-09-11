Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 190,153 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 133,533 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,363,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 99,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

