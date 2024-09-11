Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $135,347,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 653,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.