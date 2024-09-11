Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 102,462 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

