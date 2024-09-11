Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 167,275 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,383 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,208.9% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 869,365 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 422,670 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,145.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 674,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 251,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,530 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FEZ opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.