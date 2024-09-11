Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $68,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3,269.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,715 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 9,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.5% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

