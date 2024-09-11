Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1,407.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,273 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 170,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,445,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after buying an additional 771,571 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,162,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after buying an additional 285,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after buying an additional 851,195 shares in the last quarter.

BSCS stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

