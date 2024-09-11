Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2,067.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,921 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

