Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $71,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 493.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica
In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,595. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Primerica Price Performance
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primerica
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.