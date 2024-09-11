Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
IJT opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
