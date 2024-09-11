Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

