Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,656,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after buying an additional 1,263,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 763,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,638 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.