Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,859 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Commvault Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 58.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,704,000 after buying an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $24,134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after buying an additional 223,347 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $10,265,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 247.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $157.13.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

