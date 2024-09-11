Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $8,937,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 79,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $139.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

