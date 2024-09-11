Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.