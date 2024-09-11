Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.57.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
