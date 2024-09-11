SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $651.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

